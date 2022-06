A note from Barclays on Monday 6 June 2022, looking for 4 25bp rate hikes at policy meetings from July to December

and then one more hike after that in Q1 of 2023

So, a 0.5% deposit rate by the end of this year, then at 0.75% in Q1 next year/

---

The meeting dates Barclays have projected the rate hikes for this year are boxed below: