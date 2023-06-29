Lael Brainard is the Director of the National Economic Council and thus US President Biden's chief economic adviser. She was vice-Chair of the Federal Reserve System prior to this White House job.

Brainard spoke on Thursday:

inflation has fallen for 11 months in a row

housing prices (these had stayed persistently high) look set to come down "considerably" in H2 2023

"There's every reason to think" that inflation could reach the range of around 2% or slightly above 2% could be hit before the election

Brainard also played won the risk of a US recession, pointing to the resilience of the US economy. Maybe she's right: