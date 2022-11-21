European Central Bank board member and Bank of Portugal Governor Mario Centeno spoke at a conference in Lisbon on Monday.

Asked whether he thinks the ECB should raise interest rates by less than 75 basis points, Centeno said: "I don't like to talk about increases before (meetings)...(but) I think there are many conditions for the rates increase to be less than that number".

Centeno noted that "rates in Europe continue to be roughly half those in the United States", calling it a good indicator of the difference between the two regions' economic fundamentals.

also called for restraint in wage increases and company margins as this "could help the ECB a lot in combating inflation".

Info via Reuters report.