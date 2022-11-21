European Central Bank board member and Bank of Portugal Governor Mario Centeno spoke at a conference in Lisbon on Monday.
- Asked whether he thinks the ECB should raise interest rates by less than 75 basis points, Centeno said: "I don't like to talk about increases before (meetings)...(but) I think there are many conditions for the rates increase to be less than that number".
- Centeno noted that "rates in Europe continue to be roughly half those in the United States", calling it a good indicator of the difference between the two regions' economic fundamentals.
- also called for restraint in wage increases and company margins as this "could help the ECB a lot in combating inflation".
Info via Reuters report.