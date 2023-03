Emergency liquidity announcements on a Sunday evening.

Boosted swap lines have become a standard tool in global central bank coordination. Happened back in March 2020 too. that time it was after the event, this time the Banks are getting ahead of it it seems.

It's a very reliable sign that central Banks must be really worried about the global financial system if they feel the need to insure the supply of US dollars.

A tailwind for risk.

Forex update snapshot