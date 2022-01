Bullard spoke with the Journal, post is here from overnight:

“If we get a couple of rate-hike moves under our belt during the first part of this year then we’ll be in better shape” for monetary policy over the longer run, and it might allow the Fed to not raise rates as much over time as would be the case if rate rises are delayed, Mr. Bullard said.

Here is the FULL TRANSCRIPT of the interview for more detail (may be gated)