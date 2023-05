JP Morgan Asset Management says an incoming US recession is a virtual certainty. The Federal Reserve may lower interest rates by the third quarter as growth loses momentum.

Bloomberg (gated) reported on the note from JPM:

“The market is right to be penciling in cuts”

“Inflation is too high and it will take a recession to bring it back down”

US banking stresses “have only made a recession more likely.”

Fed will execute a policy pivot as soon as September to counter slowing growth