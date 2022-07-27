Japanese media report on an interview with Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, chief economist at the International Monetary Fund:

“We don’t see signs that … monetary policy needs to be contractionary in Japan,” given a lack of inflation pressures

monetary easing “can help sustain economic activity” in Japan

yen’s depreciation “will support Japanese growth” as it “makes Japanese products more competitive globally,”

Yen rose overnight after the FOMC decision: