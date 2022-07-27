Japanese media report on an interview with Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, chief economist at the International Monetary Fund:
- “We don’t see signs that … monetary policy needs to be contractionary in Japan,” given a lack of inflation pressures
- monetary easing “can help sustain economic activity” in Japan
- yen’s depreciation “will support Japanese growth” as it “makes Japanese products more competitive globally,”
-
There is a little more at that link if you are interested.
Yen rose overnight after the FOMC decision: