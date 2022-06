An ECB sources report is crossing and said that before the ECB anti-fragmentation tool will be unveiled next month, the central bank will reinvest maturing proceeds into periphery countries. They have divided eurozone countries into three groups: Donors, recipients and neutrals.

The recipients are Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece.

The donors are Germany, France and Netherlands.

The remainder are neutrals.

This system will be used until the anti-fragmentation tool is unveiled at month end.