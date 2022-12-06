The Reuters Tankan is monthly and is aimed at pre-empting the Bank of Japan's own tankan report, which is quarterly.

December sentiment index

For large manufacturers +8, up from +2 a month earlier in November

first rise since August

outlook for the next 3 months is steady at +8

Service-sector index +25, up from +20 in November

three-year high

outlook for the next 3 months is a little weaker at +20

The Reuters survey was conducted from Nov. 22 to Dec. 2.

For each category in the survey, the result is the percentage of respondents that are optimistic minus the percentage that are pessimistic.

The next BOJ tankan report is due on December 14.

--

This report is not generally much of a yen mover.