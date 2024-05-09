Japan finance minister Suzuki remarks to prop up the yen:

  • Important for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals
  • Rapid fx moves undesirable
  • Closely watching fx moves
  • Will take thorough response in forex

  • Weak yen has both positive and negative aspects

  • Strongly concerned about negative aspects of weak yen

  • Will continue to analyse FX impact on the Japanese economy and livelihoods, and take appropriate action

  • Government seeks to assuage the negative impact of weak yen through measures to promote wage increases

suzuki 23 April 2024 2