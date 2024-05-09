Japan finance minister Suzuki remarks to prop up the yen:
- Important for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals
- Rapid fx moves undesirable
- Closely watching fx moves
- Will take thorough response in forex
Weak yen has both positive and negative aspects
Strongly concerned about negative aspects of weak yen
Will continue to analyse FX impact on the Japanese economy and livelihoods, and take appropriate action
Government seeks to assuage the negative impact of weak yen through measures to promote wage increases