Japan finance minister Suzuki verbal intervention,

Important for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals

Rapid fx moves undesirable

Speculative move seen behind forex moves

Closely watching fx moves with a high sense of urgency

Won't rule out any steps to respond to disorderly fx moves

Watching speed of forex moves, not level

USD/JPY has ticked a little higher following the data earlier, Suzuki weighing on it now: