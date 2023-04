It is being reported that Kishida will be meeting with incoming BOJ governor, Kazuo Ueda, on 10 April that and the meeting is likely to confirm the intention to maintain the current monetary easing stance for a while.

I reckon that is very much expected, at least for now. But there is little doubt that we have already started to see the groundwork laid out for Ueda and the BOJ to potentially shift away from this in the months ahead.