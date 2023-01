Japanese Prime Minister Kishida remarks crossing the news wires, not a lot in them today:

Accomplishment of BOJ's decade of monetary easing was to create situation where economy is no longer in state of deflation

Hope BOJ continues to work closely with govt, guide appropriate monetary policy with eye on economy, price, market developments

-

Back on Friday Kishihda was dovish:

More from Japan PM Kishida - says a return to deflation cannot be ruled out

A bit of a curveball from Kishida today