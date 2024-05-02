Takatoshi Ito is currently an academic at Columbia University academic:

was deputy vice minister for international affairs at Japan's finance ministry from 1999-2001

was a private-sector member of the government's top economic council for two years until 2008

He spoke with Reuters:

"By hammering speculative moves with intervention, the authorities are trying to generate market expectations that 160 could be the dollar/yen's ceiling"

"When the yen's decline is proceeding gradually reflecting interest-rate differentials, it's hard to change the trend with currency intervention," Ito said. "If the yen's weakness continues and has a pass-through on inflation, two rate hikes by end-year could become an option for the BOJ,"

"There's a chance the BOJ could raise rates again this autumn at the earliest, and push the short-term policy rate to 0.5% by year-end"

This guy is probably better placed than most to nominate a potential 'line in the sand'. Says 160. It was above there on Monday that the BoJ first intervened so he may be onto something.

