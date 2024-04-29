Masato Kanda is vice-minister for international affairs at Japan's Ministry of Finance. He is the official who will instruct the BOJ to intervene, when he judges it necessary, and is often referred to as Japan's 'top currency diplomat'.
- no comment on intervention
- will disclose at end of next month
- Currency impact has bigger impact on import prices now
- Excessive fx moves could impact on daily lives
- Need to take appropriate actions on fx
- Inappropriate to comment on Bank of Japan Governor Ueda’s comment
- Ready to take actions 24 hours a day
- Won't comment on FX levels