Japan's Finance Ministry's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Kanda. He is the official who will instruct the BOJ to intervene, when he judges it necessary. Often referred to as Japan's 'top currency diplomat'.

Recent yen moves are rapid

Won't rule out any steps to respond to disorderly fx moves

Prepared to take necessary actions whenever possible

Won't comment whether overnight forex moves are excessive

Excess fx moves could affect economy

I warned we'd be getting some of this earlier:

My warning didn't take much imagination. After the more than one big figure jump higher in USD/JPY overnight it was a bit of a no brainer. Be on the lookout for more to come, from Finance Minister Suzuki and Japan chief cabinet secretary Matsuno at the very least.

These comments are a step up from the usual comments we get and as such represent an escalation in rhetoric. They still fall short of what we are likely to see ahead of actual intervention though.

Check this out for more of what to watch out for:

USD/JPY is barely moving any lower. There are plenty of bids around, still short to cover for those who were expecting intervention:

--

A note on the mechanics of intervention: