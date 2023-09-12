Bob Michele, CIO and global head of fixed income and commodities at JPMorgan Asset Management spoke with Bloomberg TV.

Says the Federal Reserve is signalling that it is willing to hurt the economy by prioritizing inflation-over-growth:

They're telling us that they're prioritizing inflation over growth. And that means like the ECB, you're willing to make the economy a casualty.

Says he still expects a Fed rate cut by the end of the year: