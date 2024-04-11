In April, we get some data and in June we will have a lot more data and information, we will also have new projections

We will be looking at data and whether it confirms our hope that inflation is on the path to our forecasts

A few members felt sufficiently confident to cut rates

A very large majority wanted more data

We are data dependent, not Fed dependent

The size of our balance sheet has reduced quite a bit already

Highlights differences in eurozone versus US inflation, including consumption and fiscal response

If disinflation continues, rate path will reflect that

We are observing a decline in inflation that's comforting us

We will be attentive to wages

There isn't much of a hint here from Lagarde, she's leaning hard on the data dependence. It's clear that the plan is to cut in June but the data will need to continue to show softening inflation.