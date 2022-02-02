Rise in inflation does not require an immediate response

Paying attention to broader measures of labor costs that just the wage price index

Says they're not hanging on every wage price number

Remains to be seen if rates will rise this year

Not surprising that faster progress on economy would bring forward timing of rate hike

There are scenarios where rates would rise this year

It's still plausible that first rate hike is a year or longer away

Unlikely that we will have to tighten aggressively to control inflation

Solution to high housing prices is not to put up interest rates

High debt means household sector will be responsive to higher rates

Lowe sounds like a guy who is in no rush to hike. That's a significant difference from market pricing.

The way I'm thinking about this is that there are universal factors at work here. There's no way the Fed will hike this year and the RBA stand pat. One of them will be wrong but -- more importantly -- there will be some convergence.