Emphasizes that they "have been clear and deliberate" in response about not hiking now

Omicron is also adding uncertainty

Rogers: There was a high level consensus on the indicators

Households have shifted to spending on goods and that's pushed up prices

Port backlogs look to have peaked

Inflation is uncomfortably high

Hikes won't be automatic, will take decisions at each meeting

As we get further down the path of rate hikes, the decisions will get more data dependent

We ran a scenario where certain goods prices fell 30% and that would bring inflation somewhat below 2% next year

We haven't built any reversal in goods prices into our projections but that's a downside risk to inflation

At this point we're not considering outright sales of bond holdings

Reporters repeatedly asked why they didn't hike, almost in an aggressive manner.

What I noticed here is that Macklem hasn't tried to put any limits on hiking, like saying it will be at a 'measured' pace or anything along those lines. That sets up the possibility of a hike at every meeting.