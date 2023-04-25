The ECB, BOE, BOJ, and SNB have all agreed to reduce the frequency of their dollar operations, deciding to revert it from daily back to once per week. The change will go into effect on 1 May as there has been "improvements in dollar funding conditions".

Well, it's not like they were really utilising this anyway but this was essentially a step to calm markets during the banking turmoil last month. All the major central banks reaffirm though, that they stand ready to readjust the provision of US dollar liquidity as warranted by market conditions accordingly.