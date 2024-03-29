AI image

The market might be on holiday but the week isn't over yet.

An event begins at 11:15 am ET at the San Francisco Fed. It will begin with welcome remarks from SF President Mary Daly at the Macroeconomics and Monetary Policy Conference. In general, welcoming comments are short and don't touch on the outlook for monetary policy.

However she will be followed by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who is participating in a moderated discussion. That means there will be no script and he will certainly be asked about inflation and interest rates.