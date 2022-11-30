Deputy Governor Espinosa adds:

Gov Esquivel adds:

  • Banxico rate hikes could begin to deviate from Fed

Looking at the long-term weekly chart of the USDMXN, the price moved to a new low going back to March 2020 this week, and moved further away from a swing area between 19.4099 and 19.5950 (see yellow area in the chart below). The price is currently trading at 19.3700, and moved toward the lower end of that swing area. It would take a move above to give the buyers more confidence than a low may be in place.

USDMXN
USDMXN is bouncing off the lowest level since March 2020