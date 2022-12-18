Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!
On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online. As usual for an early Asia Monday morning, prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there. Levels guide:
Yen is a mover. A bit of a knee jerk to
this from the weekend: Japan's government is set to revise a decade-old joint statement with the Bank of Japan (BOJ) that commits the central bank to achieve its 2% "at the earliest date possible," Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday, citing government sources. inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term
But, do note, this is NOT going to be happening any time soon (from the same piece):
Kishida will discuss details on how to revise the statement with a new BOJ governor, who will succeed incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda when his term ends in April, according to Kyodo.
I suspect that knee jerk move is set for a gap fill move during the morning.
-
ps. The
Wall Street Journal (gated) has a report on Japan and BOJ policy also: The country now finds itself in a dilemma. Inflation is rising, the yen plummeting, and some economists and corporate executives blame the negative rate policy for eroded competitiveness and undisciplined government spending. All that has put pressure on the Bank of Japan to finally raise rates.
The Bank of Japan are meeting today and Tuesday. No change to policy is expected.
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW