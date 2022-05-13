Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda comments from earlier:
Adding more now:
- Japan's economy continues to pick up as a trend
- BOJ must continue to support economy's recovery from pandemic with powerful monetary easing
- expected rise in inflation is driven mostly by energy costs, lacking sustainability
- we aren't seeing signs of sharp rise in medium-, long-term inflation expectations in japan
- we will seek to achieve 2% inflation sustainably, stably by creaing cycle in which rising wages push up households' real income
- covid pandemic continues to exert downward pressure on economy
- recent rise in commodity prices is hurting economy by reducing real income
