More from BOE's Pill saying:
- Chances of inflation becoming more embedded in the UK is greater than continental Europe
- Monetary policy tighetening is having an impact
- Still a lot to come through
- We will do whatever we need to do to get inflation back to target sustainably
- We have to guard against doing too much with monetary policy
- We are reaching a point where it concerns on our minds
- We haven't quite gotten to a point for discussion about rates at turning point
Meanwhile UK CPI inflation is up at 10.5% with core inflation at 6.3%. The next CPI data will be released on February 15th