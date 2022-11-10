Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda

  • Merits of BOJ’s current policy outweighing costs, but aware of need to be mindful about costs of prolonged easing
  • Pace of raising japan's negative interest rate will be among key factors when BOJ debates exit strategy
  • Another factor is how to adjust BOJ’s huge balance sheet

Earlier from Kuroda (more comments on the yen at this link):

BOJ Gov. Kuroda says Japanese CPI is likely to fall back under 2% next fiscal year

The Bank of Japan will publish its latest quarterly growth and price forecasts at its next monetary