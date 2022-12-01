Michael Barr is Vice Chair for Supervision of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. As a member of the Board of Governors Barr has a permanent vote on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

  • Inflation is far too high
  • Fed is quite focused on bringing inflation down to 2%
  • We've moved quickly this year to restrictive territory
  • We are now at a point where we can pay more attention to the rate we are getting to, less on pace
  • We may shift to slower pace of rate increases at next meeting
  • It's 'smart' to modulate on rate hike pace
  • Current Fed policy is restrictive
  • Broadly the view of colleagues that Fed policy is in restrictive territory now
  • The question is how much more restrictive do we need to be to bring down inflation
  • We have some work still to do
  • We have more work to do on rates later this year and next year
  • Asked about december fed meeting, says it makes sense to raise rates by 50 bps
  • It makes sense to slow the pace
  • We will have the ability going forward to moderate the pace as we get closer to ultimate fed policy rate
  • It's a misreading to think changes of pace in rate hikes mean a change in commitment to 2% inflation target
  • We have a lot of work to do, we are not there yet
  • The fed policy rate will have to stay high for a long period of time
  • It's critical that we stay in sufficiently restrictive territory to reach inflation target
  • We are not thinking about loosening
  • We are focused on getting to a sufficiently restrictive rate and staying there long enough to bring inflation to 2%
  • We are not at all thinking about revising the 2% inflation target
  • After we are through this inflationary period it makes sense to review the Fed's framework
  • We are not close to being at that point

As Adam noted, Barr is basically parroting Powell on the policy outlook. Nothing in the above is a surprise to markets.

