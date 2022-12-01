Michael Barr is Vice Chair for Supervision of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. As a member of the Board of Governors Barr has a permanent vote on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

Inflation Read this Term is far too high

is far too high Fed is quite focused on bringing inflation down to 2%

We've moved quickly this year to restrictive territory

We are now at a point where we can pay more attention to the rate we are getting to, less on pace

We may shift to slower pace of rate increases at next meeting

It's 'smart' to modulate on rate hike pace

Current Fed policy is restrictive

Broadly the view of colleagues that Fed policy is in restrictive territory now

The question is how much more restrictive do we need to be to bring down inflation

We have some work still to do

We have more work to do on rates later this year and next year

Asked about december fed meeting, says it makes sense to raise rates by 50 bps

It makes sense to slow the pace

We will have the ability going forward to moderate the pace as we get closer to ultimate fed policy rate

It's a misreading to think changes of pace in rate hikes mean a change in commitment to 2% inflation target

We have a lot of work to do, we are not there yet

The fed policy rate will have to stay high for a long period of time

It's critical that we stay in sufficiently restrictive territory to reach inflation target

We are not thinking about loosening

We are focused on getting to a sufficiently restrictive rate and staying there long enough to bring inflation to 2%

We are not at all thinking about revising the 2% inflation target

After we are through this inflationary period it makes sense to review the Fed's framework

We are not close to being at that point

As Adam noted, Barr is basically parroting Powell on the policy outlook. Nothing in the above is a surprise to markets.

