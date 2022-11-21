More from Fed's Daly after her speech in Orange County today:

Not ready to say what hike Fed should do at December FOMC

Not taking anything off the table for December meeting

At some point it will be right for the Fed to slow rate hike pace

Fed can hike beyond 5% if inflation data doesn't cool

Can't say that monetary policy based on rules alone

It is on a hawkish side of Fed policy maker spectrum

Way too early to say inflation has peak 10 is cooling off

Sees no solid wage price spiral

Inflation drivers half supply issues, half demand driven