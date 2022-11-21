Mary C DaLY

More from Fed's Daly after her speech in Orange County today:

  • Not ready to say what hike Fed should do at December FOMC
  • Not taking anything off the table for December meeting
  • At some point it will be right for the Fed to slow rate hike pace
  • Fed can hike beyond 5% if inflation data doesn't cool
  • Can't say that monetary policy based on rules alone
  • It is on a hawkish side of Fed policy maker spectrum
  • Way too early to say inflation has peak 10 is cooling off
  • Sees no solid wage price spiral
  • Inflation drivers half supply issues, half demand driven