More from Fed's Daly after her speech in Orange County today:
- Not ready to say what hike Fed should do at December FOMC
- Not taking anything off the table for December meeting
- At some point it will be right for the Fed to slow rate hike pace
- Fed can hike beyond 5% if inflation data doesn't cool
- Can't say that monetary policy based on rules alone
- It is on a hawkish side of Fed policy maker spectrum
- Way too early to say inflation has peak 10 is cooling off
- Sees no solid wage price spiral
- Inflation drivers half supply issues, half demand driven