As Captain Obvious would say in response, there is no "could' about it. How much are these guys paid for this drivel?

Anyway, comments from the big wigs at the IMF:

IMF Japan mission chief Salgado:

China slowdown can be a downside risk through trade

IMF Asia and Pacific department deputy director Brekk:

it's important to keep in mind boj's policy is focused on inflation target not exchange rates

exchange rates are outcome rather than target of Japan's monetary policy

Salgado:

Fed tightening cycle could widen interest rate differentials between US and Japan, which could put downward pressure on yen

if markets become volatile due to fed tightening cycle, that could have the other impact on yen due to its safe-haven status