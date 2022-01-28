As Captain Obvious would say in response, there is no "could' about it. How much are these guys paid for this drivel?
Anyway, comments from the big wigs at the IMF:
IMF Japan mission chief Salgado:
- China slowdown can be a downside risk through trade
IMF Asia and Pacific department deputy director Brekk:
- it's important to keep in mind boj's policy is focused on inflation target not exchange rates
- exchange rates are outcome rather than target of Japan's monetary policy
Salgado:
- Fed tightening cycle could widen interest rate differentials between US and Japan, which could put downward pressure on yen
- if markets become volatile due to fed tightening cycle, that could have the other impact on yen due to its safe-haven status