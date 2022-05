Hong Kong Monetary Authority buying HK dollars with USD/HKD running along the top of its permitted band.

HKMA purchases of HKD now at $HK6.9bn.

For some background to the HKMA and their permitted trading band for the HK dollar, plus a chart going back 20 years showing how the HKMA have managed - see this post from yesterday: The Hong Kong Monetary Authority acts as Hong Kong's central bank.