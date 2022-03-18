For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus.
Morgan Stanley following the FOMC this week:
- Absorbing the message from the FOMC, we think
- (1) market's terminal rates can keep repricing higher closer toward the dots, possibly reaching 3%,
- and (2) markets will be biased to pricing 50bp hikes in May and/or June, supporting curve flatteners and ultimately inverted curves.
- We continue to suggest 2s10s and 2s30s flatteners,
- We extend the target on our long USD/JPY trade recommendation from 120 to 125