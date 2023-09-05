An analyst at Morgan Stanley Investment Management is worried about persistent US inflation:

“I’m more worried about 2024 than I am about 2023”

“Right now, the monthly year-over-year inflation numbers are coming down, but that’s going to get tougher next year. The bar is going to get harder, and a time when the Fed is still pressing on this 2% goal, I see that as a tough thing to overcome.”

As for US equities, though:

the election could delay a selloff, with excessive stimulus taking hold in Q4 of '24

Comments via NBC report.

---

I posted yesterday on South Korean inflation:

South Korea's economy is often seen as a bellwether for the global economy. That doesn't necessarily extend to inflation, but if it does ... yeah sticky indeed.