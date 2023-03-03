National Australia Bank CEO Ross McEwan
Speaking in a local radio interview here in Australia:
- “We’re now starting to see that households are starting to feel the pressure of not just interest rates going up but also power bills, the grocery bills, everything’s moving up,’’
- “That’s why the Reserve Bank has to stem the inflation play that we have at the moment and the tools they have are interest rate rises.
- “So I think we’re in for another at least two, possibly three more interest rate rises over the next six months.”
---
