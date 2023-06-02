The next Reserve Bank of Australia meeting is on June 6.

statement is due at 2.30 pm Sydney time, which is 0430 GMT and 12.30am US Eastern time

Via National Australia Bank, expecting aa pause at this meeting:

" the RBA has slowed down the cadence of rate hikes. And having gone in May after pausing in April, we are not sure the data makes the case for them to go as soon as June, even as we do still expect one more hike,"

"The level of interest rates is still not sufficiently restrictive for the RBA to be comfortable inflation will get back to target in time,"

"We think the RBA will move again by August."

Earlier previews:

The RBA rate hike cycle so far.