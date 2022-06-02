Lorrie Logan
Incoming Dallas Fed Pres. Logan

NY Fed's Lorie Logan is on the wires saying:

  • Digital innovation in money, payments, could 4 central banks to overhaul how they conduct monetary policy
  • depending on how it is constructed, central bank digital currency could lead to larger central bank balance sheets, more challenges to control of interest rates

Logan currently serves as manager of the System Open Market Account for the FOMC and also serves as executive vice president of the  Federal Reserve  Bank of New York, where she has led Market Operations, Monitoring and Analysis since 2012.

She will be assuming the role of the president of the Dallas Fed on August 22. (CLICK HERE)