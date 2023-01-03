We've been posting on this for months now while its moved from hints and speculation and entered into the 'done deal' realm.

Nikkei:

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda's term finishes up on April 8. A new agreement between Japan's government and the Bank of Japan would pave the way for a dilution of the current ultra-easy BOJ monetary policy and would be yen-supportive at the margin.

USD/JPY update:

usdyen 04 January 2023 chart

Japanese markets open today after their NY break.