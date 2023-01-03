We've been posting on this for months now while its moved from hints and speculation and entered into the 'done deal' realm.
Nikkei:
The Japanese government must talk with the next Bank of Japan governor about whether to rework the joint accord setting a 2% target, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on a radio program that aired Tuesday. inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term "We'll build a relationship of trust with the new governor and confirm how we will work together," Kishida said. The radio program was recorded Dec. 19, just before the BOJ's surprise decision to widen its target band for long-term interest rates in a move that many market watchers see as laying the groundwork for a pivot to less accommodative policy.
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda's term finishes up on April 8. A new agreement between Japan's government and the Bank of Japan would pave the way for a dilution of the current ultra-easy BOJ monetary policy and would be yen-supportive at the margin.
USD/JPY update:
Japanese markets open today after their NY break.
