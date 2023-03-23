Norges Bank Hike 25bps to 3%

Norway Central Bank:

Inflation Is Markedly Above Target. Growth In The Norwegian Economy Is Slowing, But Economic Activity Remains High

The Labour Market Is Tight, And Wage Growth Is On The Rise

The Committee Assesses That A Higher Policy Rate Is Needed To Curb Inflation

Norway Central Bank Sees 2025 Key Policy Rate Level At 3.2% Versus Dec Forecast 2.5%

There Is Considerable Uncertainty About Future Economic Developments, But If Developments Turn Out As We Now Expect, The Policy Rate Will Be Raised Further In May