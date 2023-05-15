Household debt rose by 0.9% in Q1 to $17.05 trillion

Q1 mortgage originations were lowest since 2014

Mortgage foreclosures were low in Q1

Covid-era mortgage refinancing boom will provide 'significant support' for consumers

End of low-rate period creates a roadblock for selling homes

The world is figuring out that the real superpower of the US is the 30-year fixed mortgage. That's going to provide a dividend to US spending for a long, long time.

"The improved cash flow from the recent refinance boom will potentially provide significant support for future consumption".