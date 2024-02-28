NY Fed Pres. Williams is out with even more comments.

3 interest-rate cuts in 2024 reasonable for US central bank officials to debate

Data will drive one federal cut rates.

Current US economy is similar to where it was during December policy meeting.

It is unclear what impact potential US government shutdown would have on economy.

Of note is that he doesn't shy away from three cuts in 2024, but he does use the word "debate" to qualify that assessment. I don't think he considers the debate to be four rate cuts, but between two and three.