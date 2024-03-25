A New York Federal Reserve research paper considers the impact of a scenario in which a credit-fueled boom in manufacturing activity produces higher-than-expected economic growth in China.

"A key finding is that such a boom would put meaningful upward pressure on U.S. inflation."

In brief:

Government-supported manufacturing growth in China could make U.S. inflation persistently high

Beijing's policies designed to spur manufacturing activity can help lift the Chinese economy out of weak household demand, high indebtedness and demographic and political headwinds to growth

But, while the resulting increased production could reduce global prices of Chinese exports, increased Chinese production "would place (upward pressure) on global commodity markets and the broader manufacturing supply chain

The chain of events would lead to higher PCE inflation in the U.S.

Link to the full piece is here.

ps. the next PCE inflation report is due from the US on Friday. And you'll never guess who's weighing in with comments afterwards ... (Spoiler, Federal Reserve Chair Powell)

***

The Federal Reserve prefers the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index over the Consumer Price Index (CPI) as a measure of inflation for several key reasons: