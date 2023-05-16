Feds Williams: Fed will grapple with faster bond buying taper

NY Fed President Williams is speaking and comments are starting to trickle in.

Williams is speaking at an event organized by the University of the Virgin Islands

Williams last spoke on May 9th and said a lot. Below are his comments from his prepared remarks and Q&A.

Q&A comments:

  • The Fed has not said it's done raising rates
  • Fed estimating incredible progress on monetary policy
  • Fed needs to be data dependent with monetary policy
  • Fed will raise rates if needed
  • Does not see any reason to cut rates thisyear
  • We are not seeing a wage price spiral today
  • Fully confident US can get inflation back down to 2%
  • Structural shifts will not impair Fed work to hit inflation target
  • Recession not in baseline forecast
  • Economy has risks to both the up and down side
  • Sees signs of further tightening of credit; expects it to affect economic growth
  • Tighter credit may blunt how far Fed goes with rate hike's
  • Does not see tighter credit knocking economy totally off course
  • Wage growth has stabilized at a high level. Wage data suggests labor market is still very strong.
  • Banks are sound and resilient and quite strong. Acute phase of stress is about over