People's Bank of China Medium-Term Lending Facility (MLF)

100bn yuan

one year maturity

rate of 2.85%, unchanged from the previous MLF

there is a 100bn MLF maturing this month

The unchanged rate will dampen expectations of a cut to the 1- and 5-year Loan Prime Rates (LPR) setting coming from the PBOC on the 20th (i.e. Friday this week).

Earlier post on interest rates in China: