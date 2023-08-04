PBOC official:

RRR cuts, open market operation, MLF, and all structural monetary policy tools needs to be used flexibly to maintain liquidity in banking system reasonably ample

Will guide banks to effectively adjust mortgage interest rates and support banks to reasonably control cost of liabilities

NDRC will strengthen policy reserve to unleash huge market potential

This is the from the new conference for this:

NDRC, finance ministry MOF, central bank PBOC, and taxation administration joint news conference. The subject matter is to promote high-quality economic development with combination of macro policies