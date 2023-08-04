PBOC official:

  • RRR cuts, open market operation, MLF, and all structural monetary policy tools needs to be used flexibly to maintain liquidity in banking system reasonably ample

  • Will guide banks to effectively adjust mortgage interest rates and support banks to reasonably control cost of liabilities

  • NDRC will strengthen policy reserve to unleash huge market potential

This is the from the new conference for this:

NDRC, finance ministry MOF, central bank PBOC, and taxation administration joint news conference. The subject matter is to promote high-quality economic development with combination of macro policies