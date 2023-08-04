The People's Bank of China and China's National Development and Reform Commission meeting is on today, Friday, 4 August 2023.

Be on the lookout for a statement and comments, but I havgen't got a firm time to expect anything.

There will be comments on "high-quality development with macro policies". Details on policies from China have been lacking, but the policies announced have all been piecemeal. We've been getting a constant dribble of supportive statements, and plenty of words, lets see if there is anything more substantial today.