600bn yuan of MLF matured today, Monday 15 August 2022

The People's Bank of China has rolled over 400bn yuan at 2.75% (prior was 2.85%)

for 1 year

Also, the PBOC cut its 7 day reverse repo rate to 2% from 2.1%

The MLF rate is a key indicator of next week's ending benchmark loan prime rate (LPR).

What is a Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF)?

may be three, six or 12 months loans

loans to banks

