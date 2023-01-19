People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.
The previous close was 6.7620

-

People's Bank of China:

injects 65bn of 7-day reverse repos (RR) in open market operations (OMO), rate unchanged at 2.0%
injects 467bn yuan in 14-day RRS, rate unchanged at 2.15%

65bn yuan of RRs mature today

Thus a net 467 bn yuan injection.

The large injections come ahead of the extended Lunar New Year holiday that begins on January 21. Demand for cash surges over this holiday break.

-

eur