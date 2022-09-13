>
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.8928 (vs. estimate at 6.9080)
- People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.
USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.
The previous close was 6.9
- The PBOC injects 2 yuan via 7-day reverse repos (rate remains at 2.0%)
4bn yuan mature today
thus a net drain of 2bn yuan in OMOs today
