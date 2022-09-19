People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

  • USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
  • CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
  • A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.
  • The previous close was 6.9705

The PBOC injects 10bn yuan via 14-day reverse repos (rate dropped to 2.15%, from 2.25%)

  • Also inject 2bn yuan via 7-day RRs
  • 0bn yuan mature today
  • thus a net 12bn yuan injection in OMOs today

