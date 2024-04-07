The People's Bank of China will set up a 500 bn yuan lending programme to support science and technology sectors in the country.

will offer loans via 21 banks to small and midsize technology companies at an interest rate of 1.75%, for up to 3 years

the initial period of the loans will be for 1 year, can be extended twice, for up to a year each time

**

That 1.75% rate compares favourably with the current 1-year Loan Prime Rate of 3.45%.

**

