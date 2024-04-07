The People's Bank of China will set up a 500 bn yuan lending programme to support science and technology sectors in the country.
- will offer loans via 21 banks to small and midsize technology companies at an interest rate of 1.75%, for up to 3 years
- the initial period of the loans will be for 1 year, can be extended twice, for up to a year each time
**
That 1.75% rate compares favourably with the current 1-year Loan Prime Rate of 3.45%.
**
ps this is doing the rounds on Twitter from a Financial Times article:
China winning.